Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
HARTZELL, Donald Eugene "Donnie" Age 76 of Miamisburg passed away on Sunday March 24, 2019. Don was born August 29, 1942 in Miamisburg, OH to the late Robert A. and Goldie (Weidner) Hartzell, Sr. Donnie was a graduate of Miamisburg High School Class of 1960 and a U.S. Navy veteran. Memberships included the Miamisburg American Legion Post and VFW. He is survived by his 3 daughters; Donett (Jay), Denise and Danielle, spouse Marla, grandchildren; Bailey and Carson Blevins, 3 brothers; Robert "Bobby" Hartzell of TN, William "Bill" (Becky) Hartzell and David (Eva) Hartzell both of Miamisburg, nephew Cole Sanders, who was like a son to Donnie and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Donnie was an entrepreneur. To name a few of his businesses; Moraine Body Shop, D'Burg Body Shop, Treasure Island Supper Club, LyonHartz Restaurant, co-founder of Bull Winlkles, Byers Inn, Thirsty's Lounge, Riverside Auto Salvage, Bear Finder Racing Team, he loved NASCAR and had numerous other adventures. Visitation will be Sunday March 31, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at the SANNER FUNERAL HOME, 800 SO. ALEX RD., WEST CARROLLTON, OH 45449. Funeral services will be Monday at the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Jamey Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 28, 2019
