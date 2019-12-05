|
|
HEFFNER, Donald 97 of Catawba, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Villa of Springfield surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 15, 1922 in Lima, Ohio the son of Orley and Edna (Dolph) Heffner. He was a graduate of Urbana Local. Don served his country in the United States Army during WWII in the Pacific. In 1985 he retired as Supervisor from Nolte Brass, Springfield. He also served for many years with Pleasant Twp. Trustees. Don was an original member of Pleasant Twp. Fire Department, serving as Chief for 45 years. He was past President of Clark and Champaign Co. Fire Association, President of Clark Co. Fire Chief Association, one of the original organizers of Clark Co. Fire School and was responsible for the first squad in Pleasant Twp., the original organizer of the Pleasant Twp. Memorial Association and parade Grand Marshall numerous times, marching with his fellow Veterans up until five years ago. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, he loved going to the casino and was a member of The Eagles & Lion's Club. Don is survived by his daughter, Bonnie (Raymond) Kessell; son Danny (Darlene) Heffner; four grandchildren, Angela (Harold) Whitaker, Tammy (Dustin) Potts, David (Kathy) Kessell and Stephanie Miller; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Brooke Whitaker, Devon, Jordan, and Dylan Potts, Miranda Miller and Andrew Kessell; brother, Jerry Heffner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his very good friend Betty Miller and family. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth W. Heffner; parents; infant son, Donald; brothers, Eddie and Robert; sisters-in-law, Luetta Heffner and Kay Heffner; and great-granddaughter Lauren Faith Miller. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Following at 7:30 the Pleasant Township Fire Department will hold a Firefighter Service. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor David Kessell officiating. Burial will follow at McConkey Cemetery, Catawba. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lauren Faith Miller Foundation, 37 Lakes at Cheshire Drive, Delaware, Ohio 43015 or MMORE, Multiple Myeloma Research Fund at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute, 460 West 10th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43210. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 5, 2019