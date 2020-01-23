Home

Donald HENRY

HENRY, Donald D. 86, passed away January 15, 2020. He was born July 15, 1933 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Roger and Margaret (Johnson) Henry. Mr. Henry served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. He was a member of the American Legion, volunteer tutor at Lincoln Elementary School and a member of Trydestone Baptist Church. He retired from White Motors-Cooper Energy Services as a supervisor. He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted wife of 62 years, Barbara (Martin) Henry; 3 sons, Anthony (Robin Jordan) Henry, Marcus D. Henry and Darryl M. Henry, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sister, Mary King; sister-in-law, Oakareta Henry and a host of other family and friends. Visitation is Friday, January 24, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Trydestone Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 23, 2020
