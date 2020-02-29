Home

HEWITT, Donald Ray 90 years old, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on February 26th. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Carl, and his brother Harold. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of 61 years, daughter, Julie (Michelle), son Jim (Kelly) and grandsons, Josh, Jake (Hope). He donated his body to Wright State University, School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ohio's . Services will be private.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 29, 2020
