Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
1:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
Donald Hitt


1969 - 2020
Donald Hitt Obituary
HITT, Donald Howard Age 50, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 3, 1969 in Washington, D.C. the son of Charles Hitt and Nancy Dees. He graduated from Ross High School in 1987 and worked as a carpenter. He is survived by two daughters, Courtney (Jackie) and Megan Hitt; one granddaughter, Charleigh; his mother, Nancy Dees; half- brothers, Steve and Jimmy Prichard and Greg and Micah (Amory) Hitt; his aunt, Janice Hitt; his stepmother, Debbie Hitt; and other loving aunts, uncles, relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Hitt. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11 am until the time of the funeral service at 1 pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. If desired, memorials may be made to a . Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 10, 2020
