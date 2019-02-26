Home

Colligan Funeral Home
437 S. 3rd Street
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 892-3322
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donald HIXSON Jr. Obituary
HIXSON, Jr., Donald Passed away at on Friday, February 22, 2019, at the age of 79. He was born in Hamilton, OH to Donald Hixson Sr. and Mary (Hooten) Hixson. Donald attended New Miami Schools, served in the US Army and worked for Champion International Papers for over 35 years. In July of 1967, he married Barbara Altieri. He is survived by his loving daughter, Marirose (Scott) Adams; grandsons, Greg Abney and Donald W. Hixson Jr. and former wife, Barbara Hixson. Donald was preceded in death by his son, Donald W. Hixson Sr.; siblings, Richard E. Hixson and Mary Lou Scarcella and his parents. Visitation will be at the Colligan Funeral Home Wednesday, February 27th from 10:00 AM till time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to .
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 26, 2019
