HOBBS, Sr., Donald L. "Don" Age 73, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton, with his family by his side. Don was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Stan and Lorraine Hobbs. He was a 1965 graduate of Wilber Wright High School. Don worked at General Motors Truck and Bus assembly in Moraine for over 35 years, where he was a General Foreman in material on Dock 11. After retirement, he worked as the manager at the Milton Athletic Club, where he was also an active member. Don had a passion for sports, he played softball for many years and spent time coaching his kids and grandkids. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, Bengals fan and UD Flyers Faithful ticket holder for over 50 years. He also spent time as President of the UD Flyers Club. He enjoyed spending time with his buddies at American Salon and Connells Bar. Don always celebrated life to the fullest. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 43 years, Linda, and son, Donald L. Hobbs, Jr. He is survived by his fiancé, Paula Salyers and her son, Cory, and his children, Kim Hobbs, Laura (Frank) Edwards, Kelli (Stan) Schmidt. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Michael, Amberly, Meghan, Adisson, Mitchel, Preston and Charlene; great-grandchildren, Rylinn, Demyx, Michael Jr., Gavyn, Mason, Kayia, Julian; brother, Dennis (Jackie) Hobbs and many loving extended family and friends. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends Thursday, June 18, 2020 at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton starting at 11:00 am, followed by a Celebration of Donald's life at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Willow View Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Donald may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Messages of sympathy, support or to share a memory may be made at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 16, 2020.