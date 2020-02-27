|
|
HOPPE, Donald Allen Age 62 of Middletown, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Garden Manor Extended Care Center. He was born April 13, 1957 in Middletown, the son of William Frederick Hoppe Sr., and Mildred Catherine (Kurtz) Hoppe. Donald loved fishing and boating, but most of all he loved his children. He is survived by his son, Kyle William Hoppe; his daughter, Sloan Marie Hoppe; the mother of his children, Jane Hoppe; his sister, Judy (Hoppe) Kruse; and numerous nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his brother, William F. Hoppe, Jr. A Celebration of Don's life will be 1:00 pm Saturday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time on Saturday. Burial at the convenience of the family will be at Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 27, 2020