1/1
DONALD HUDSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUDSON, Donald A. Age 71, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born in Middletown, Ohio, December 16, 1948, to Orville and Maggie (nee Burton) Hudson. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Matthew; and brother, David; three stepsisters, Joyce and Harold Arnold, Barbara and Marc Lintner, and Linda Wegener; stepbrother, Mike and Karen McKee. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepbrother Paul McKee. He worked at ARMCO/AK Steel in Maintenance, 38 years of Service. He was a Marine Corps Sergeant, serving from 1968 to 1972. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Jefferson Lodge #90, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, Antioch Shrine Temple of Dayton and the Middletown Antioch Shrine Club. There will be a Celebration of Life and Visitation open to Friends and Family from 3 pm to 6 pm with a Masonic Funeral Service at 4 pm Saturday, August 22nd at Jefferson Lodge #90 F&AM located at 1301 South Marshall Road, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Jefferson Lodge #90 F&AM
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Jefferson Lodge #90 F&AM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved