HUTCHINSON, Sr., Donald Lee Age 85 of Centerville passed away at home peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born on September 5, 1933 in Dayton to the late, Frank and Marie (Kuntz) Hutchinson. Also preceding him in death is his sister, Mary Jane Troncone. Donald is survived by his loving wife of 66 1/2 years, Shirley (Schlosser) Hutchinson; children, Sheri (Martin) Fine, Sheila (Rex) Bradley, Richard (Kristine), Thomas (Deborah), Michael (Lori) Donald Jr. (Marlene); 20 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Donald graduated from Chaminade Julienne in 1951 and worked as a Tool & Die Maker for 50 years. He retired from Norwood Medical Company in 2002. He enjoyed gardening, bird feeding, and cheering on the UD basketball and OSU Football teams. Friends and family may visit from 10am-11am on Monday, May 6 at St Francis of Assisi Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00am with Fr. Brian Phelps celebrant. Donald will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to in Donald's memory. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home, Kettering. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 5, 2019