IMHOFF, Donald L. Age 79 passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1940 in Reily Township, OH the son of the late Harold and Margaret (nee Lighter) Imhoff. Donald was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by two sons Jeff (Christine) Imhoff and Jason (Leann) Imhoff; six grandchildren Kayla Frye, Libby Houth, Kelsie Imhoff, Jada Imhoff, Jonathan Imhoff, and Hailee Imhoff; one step grandson Johnny Backscheider; six great grandchildren Nicky, Hunter, Levi, Oliver, Owen, and Rowen; one sister Marjorie (the late Wayne) Wolverton; one daughter in law Valerie Imhoff. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by one son James Imhoff; one sister Beulah Imhoff; one great granddaughter Addison Hoskins. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 11:00AM with Pastor Barry Wilson officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park with full military honors. www.websterfuneralhomes.com Published in Journal-News on July 12, 2019