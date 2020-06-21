JACKOWSKI, Sr., Donald J. "DJ" Age 85, of Dayton, passed away June 15, 2020. He was born February 3, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Conrad and Helen Jackowski. In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his son, Richard Jackowski; and brother, Raymond Jackowski Sr. Donald is survived by his children, Gailyn Redavide (Nick), Paula Bauer (Kevin), Dawn Deis (Ray Wood), Donald Jackowski, Jr., and Keith Jackowski (Brooke); 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; brothers, John Jackowski and Gene Jackowski (Joyce); sister, Joan Wallace; special friend, Joseph McDevitt; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Donald graduated from Chaminade High School, Class of 1954. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the Elk's Lodge # 58 and the American Legion. Donald spent his career in the financial industry, having worked at Blazer Financial, Sun Life and Day Met Credit Union for many years. A Memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Dayton. Donald's final resting place will be in the St. Kateri section of Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Donald or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School (505 S. Ludlow Street, Dayton, OH 45402).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.