More Obituaries for Donald JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald JOHNSON Jr.

Donald JOHNSON Jr. Obituary
JOHNSON, Jr., Donald Mr. Donald Johnson Jr was born on June 30,1956 departed this life on April 27,2020 at the age of 63. Preceded in death by his mother and father Charlie Mae and Donald Johnson Sr. He leaves to cherish his memory, son Donald LaDell Johnson. Four brother's Ray (Brenda) Timothy, Kevin (Katina) Bryan and one sister Alison Johnson, one Aunt Phyllis Johnson. And a host of grandkids, nieces, nephews and cousins. Final disposition cremation.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
