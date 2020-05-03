|
|
JONES, Donald E. Age 87 of Hamilton, passed away at Fort Hamilton Hospital on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Donald was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 13, 1932 to Elmer Jones and Caroline Koeger Pitz. Donald is survived by his wife, Katherine Jones; daughters, Krystal (Chris) Whited, Karla (Gregg) Fleming and Dona Race; granchildren, Shannon Oneal and Gregory Fleming. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Caroline Pitz/ Jones; brother, William and sister, Carolyn. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on May 3, 2020