JORDAN, Donald Leon "Don" Age 86 of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Don was born in Blaine, Kentucky on March 11, 1932 to General Scofield and Gertrude (Chapman) Jordan. Don graduated from Blaine High School in 1950. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 21 years in 1973, serving during the Korean War. Don served the Lord and was a member of Lindenwald Baptist Church. On August 11, 1956, he married Janet Schmich and together they had three children. Don is survived by his children, Michael (Debby) Jordan, Donna Jordan, and Robin (Gary) Cook, Poppy's grandchildren, Marcus (Heather) Jordan, Rebecca (Matthew) Tillet, Emily (Brandon) Lampley, Eric (Janelle) Cook, Anna Jordan, Wesley (Angela) Cook; his great grandchildren, Kylie Tillet, Mattie Tillet, Ellee Cook, Penn Lampley, Jaycee Cook, Everlee Cook, Boston Lampley, Micah Jordan, Olivia Cook; his brother, Dean (Doris) Jordan; his sister, Janie Jordan; and numerous other family members and friends. Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 54 years, Janet Jordan; his siblings, James Kenneth, John, Tallmadge, Billy, Roger, and Genoa; and his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jacob Flannery and Rev. Kris Theobald officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the New Life Mission 415 Henry St. Hamilton, OH 45011. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Feb. 8, 2019