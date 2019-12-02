Home

KEFFER, Donald Anson Age 82, of Franklin, Ohio passed away on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Donald was born October 3, 1937 in Ashland, KY to the late Donald and Mary Louise (Anson) Keffer. Donald retired from AK Steel in 1993. He also worked for Motoman, and as a private human resource consultant. He was a graduate of Middletown High School and Purdue University. Donald served on multiple United Way boards, and as Chairman of the Board at Middletown Regional Hospital, and a member of the board at Bellfont Hospital in Ashland, KY. He was an active member of the Middletown Ohio Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis Keffer; two daughters, Sherri (Dennis) Gramann, Julie (Kevin) Beck; son, Jim (Michelle) Keffer; 10 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren and brother, Michael Keffer. A gathering of family and friends for Donald will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin, Middletown, Ohio 45044. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM also at the funeral home with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Keffer family.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 2, 2019
