Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Donald KIDD


1953 - 2020
Donald KIDD Obituary
KIDD, Donald J. Age 66 of Hamilton, passed away at home on Monday, January 13, 2020. Donald was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 15, 1953 to Glenmore and Leola (Boomershine) Kidd. He worked for Beckett Paper and the Butler County Jail. Donald is survived by his partner, Misty Schreibeis; his children, Wyatt and Trent Schreibeis; his sisters, Bonnie (Ray) Dotson and Nancy Tatum. Donald was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 16, 2020
