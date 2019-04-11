Home

Donald KINNISON

KINNISON, Donald Lee Age 81 passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. Don is survived by his children Cory (Renee), Tim (Phyliss), widowed daughter-in-law Cheryl, Kathy (Billy) and Larry (Kim); 12 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ginger and his son, Steve. Don's family will receive friends at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. on Sunday, April 14 from 4-6 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:00am on Monday, April 15 at Our Lady of Rosary Catholic Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . The family would like to thank the staff at The Sanctuary for all of the wonderful care and support over the last several months.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 11, 2019
