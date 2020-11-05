1/1
DONALD KITCHEN Sr.
KITCHEN, Sr., Donald Lee

Donald Lee Kitchen, Sr. of Troy, Ohio, beloved husband, father, brother and uncle, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at age 88. He died peacefully in his sleep, at his home, of natural causes. He was born in Portsmouth, Ohio, to Delbert Kitchen and Bernice Mauley-Kitchen.

Mr. Kitchen was preceded in death by his children Rose Zella Kitchen, Michael Lynn Kitchen, and Steven Eugene Kitchen, his parents Delbert and Bernice Kitchen, brother James

Kitchen, sister Ruth Ann Kitchen, and brother-in-law Robert Drake.

Mr. Kitchen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Karol Kay Laughman-Kitchen, who he married on March 26, 1955, and his son Donald L. Kitchen Jr. Also surviving are his sister Nancy Kitchen-Drake, brother Nicholas Kitchen and his wife Lorna Rees-Kitchen, his brother Jon Kitchen and his wife Birdie Voorhees-Kitchen, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-

nephews and great-great-nephews. Loved ones by marriage include Janice Laughman-Wertz, her late husband Larry Wertz, Sonia Laughman-Dermis, her late husband George

Dermis, Rolland Laughman, his wife Birdie Wright-Laughman, Audrey Laughman-Caudill, and her husband Jack Caudill.

Mr. Kitchen served active duty in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 – 1953, during the Korean War Era. He worked for the former Brown-Bridge Mills in Troy, Ohio, as a sheeter machine operator for forty-two years. He was an avid amateur woodworker, making a large variety of furniture, knickknacks, animals, and other unique creations, being well noted for custom inventions and artwork that improved the lives of his loved ones. He also loved home remodeling,

motorcycle riding, camping, building elaborate campfires, and John Wayne movies. Late in his life he fought and won a

courageous battle with cancer.

Donald Lee Kitchen, Sr. truly was a clever, honorable, honest, hard-working and generous individual, who never met a stranger and was well liked and loved by a great many

people. It is an understatement to say that he shall be greatly missed.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Mr. Kitchen disagreed with cut flowers, so instead, please consider a small donation to the First Place Food

Pantry; at 721 Lincoln Avenue; Troy, Ohio 45373; (937)335-2826; Just Click DONATE at www.troyfoodpantry.org.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 5, 2020.
