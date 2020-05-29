KOOPMAN, Donald E. "Don, Dad, Papa and Koop" Don was born to parents Harold & Margaret Koopman in Cincinnati, OH. After graduating from Fairfield HS in 1953, he received a scholarship to Ohio Wesleyan University and completed a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Geology. Married Joyce Miller in 1958, and received a position with NCR as a research scientist in 1959. He was part of the research teams that benefited NCR with a wide variety of patents especially in the field of liquid crystal displays used in products today. Don earned his Doctorate degree in Mineralogy in 1969 from The Ohio State University. In the 1970s, Don with Bill Buirley and Dave McQuain started MedTech. Their research and development produced medical equipment that could detect breast abnormalities using thermography. Later he worked for NDM as a RA/QA officer and as a consultant for Lipo Technologies. On his 80th birthday, he finally retired permanently. Don loved travel, woodworking, cooking, especially soups and watching old western and war movies, but his greatest love was his family. Married to Joyce for 61 years. Daughters, Christie Leis (Jeff), Connie Koopman, Dana Byrne (Tom) and Margaret Gauthier (Jeff) with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. No services are planned, memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, 45420. Extended tribute to Don, please go to https://www.newcomerdayton.com/Obituary/185080
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 29, 2020.