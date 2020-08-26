1/1
Donald LANHAM
LANHAM, Donald Age 46, of Hamilton Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 16, 2020. Donald was born in Barboursville, KY on February 26, 1974. He is survived by his daughters, Ashlee and Shanda Lanham; mother, Dottie Lanham and sister, Nancy Lanham. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Lanham and son, Stephen Lanham. Visitation, Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 532 S. Second Street, Hamilton, OH 45011. Arrangements by Walker.

Published in Journal-News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home
532 S 2nd St
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 273-2400
