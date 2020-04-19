|
LARSON, Donald Otto Age 88, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Patricia, and brother Harold Larson. He is survived by his three children, Pamela (Michael) Chamberlain, Krista Nutt, Todd Larson; sister-in-law Linda Muse and brother-in-law Gerald Roach. Donald was born in Eagle Grove, Iowa on September 29, 1931. He retired after 36 years of service as an Engineer at General Motors Delco Products. Don served as a Corporal in the US Army at Fort Bliss, TX in the Antiaircraft Artillery division. He was a long time member of Ft. McKinley United Methodist Church and choir. Not only did he treasure spending time with his eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, he enjoyed his beloved hobbies of golfing, gardening, woodworking and planning family vacations. He was a long time supporter of the University of Dayton Flyers Men's Basketball and also Iowa and Iowa State. Don's witty spirit will be truly missed by family and friends. No services are scheduled at this time. In Lieu of flowers, donation to support the community breakfast at the Fort McKinley/Ginghamsburg Church Soul Food Cafe, would be appreciated. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2020