Donald LEA

LEA, Donald Age 90 of Beavercreek, passed away October 7th peacefully at his residence. Don was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Jean and his parents Delisle and Ruby Lea. He is survived by three sons, Daniel, Kevin (Cathy), and Matthew (Sherri); grandchildren, Laurie, Joshua, Lyndsey (Alex), and Paige; great-grandchildren including recently born Easton. Don was born in Clarksburg, WV, and raised in Parkersburg, WV, and Brooksville, KY. He served in the USAF during the Korean War and retired from the Air Force Audit Agency after 30 years. After retirement, Don served as the Business Manager at First Baptist Church in Dayton for 16 years where he also was a member before transferring to Dorothy Lane Baptist Church in Kettering. Don will be remembered for his great generosity and love for people. He enjoyed exercising which he did until a year prior to his death when his Parkinson's disease would no longer allow. He loved UK basketball and eating out at his favorite restaurants with his closest, dearest friends. Don left his mark on many people and will long be remembered for his love of life and positive attitude even up to his last days. The family would like to recognize his special Dynamic Senior Solutions caregivers Delores and Char who provided exceptional care for Don. These wonderful ladies never wavered during this COVID-19 pandemic and made Don's last months the best possible given the circumstances. Because of COVID-19, the family apologizes but has decided to have a private family graveside service at Woodland Cemetery. As a result, the family requests everyone who knew Don take a moment and remember him in their own unique and special way. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.



