Donald LEATHERS
LEATHERS, Donald A. Age 84, of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at his residence. Born in Stoughton, MA. Don was a UD graduate. He was a retired Industrial Artist, working for the Gillette Company, Mary Kay Cosmetics and designed cosmetic packaging. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a member of the Valiant Air Command with the Warbird Museum. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley & Annette Leathers; brother, Wesley; and son, Mark. He is survived by his children, Caroline (John) Michel of Brookville, Alan (Sheila) Leathers of Tampa, FL, Anne Leathers of Trenton, Cindy (Nick) Dix of Huber Heights, Maura (Tobias) Schmitt of Oakwood; former wife, Patricia Leathers of Englewood; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. A Private Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Dayton VA Center in Don's memory.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Marker & Heller Funeral Home & Cremation Services
5844 Old Troy Pike
Huber Heights, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
October 16, 2020
My heart goes out to the Leathers family. Peace, prayers and hugs.....
Diane Miller Popp
Teacher
October 16, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
