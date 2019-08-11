|
|
LEBER, Donald E. Age 92 of Franklin Ohio, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 at Ohio , Franklin, Ohio with his family at his side. Born September 29, 1926 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was the son of the late Clifford Leber and Edna Neuhaus Leber of West Chester, Ohio. Don lived the last 3 years with his daughter and son-in-law in Franklin, Ohio. Previously, he resided in Sharonville and Monroe, OH. He was preceded in death by siblings Grace Leber Roosa, Eugene Leber, and Shirley Leber Farmer. Don is survived by sister Patsy Leber Hodge of TX, wife of almost 69 years Barbara Reed Leber of Franklin, OH, children, Scott Leber of Cincinnati, OH, daughter Beth Leber Williams (Mike Williams) of Franklin, OH, grandchildren Michael Chase Williams (fiancee Shelley Thornton) of Sharonville, OH, Kendra Williams of Memphis, TN, and Alonna Williams of Columbus, OH, and several nieces and nephews. Don was a 1944 graduate of Lemon-Monroe High School, and Miami University, Oxford, OH. He was a Air Force Veteran of the Korean War, where he served as a dental lab technician in Anchorage, Alaska. Don was employed in production and sales capacities with Sorg Paper Company, Middletown, OH, Sandoz Chemicals, Charlotte NC, and Rite Industries, Newark, NJ. In his leisure time he enjoyed bowling, golfing, piano playing, watching sports, and yard work. Donald's body was donated to the University of Cincinnati's College of Medicine. There will be a private family celebration in Donald's memory. Donations may be made to Ohio's , 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019