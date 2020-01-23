|
LEE, Donald E. 77, of Springfield, formerly of the Dayton area, passed away in his home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born in Dayton on April 19, 1942, the son of the late Howard and Ava Lee. Don retired as an engineer from Inland G.M. He was a member of the Dayton Softball Hall of Fame. He is survived by a son, William Lee of Brookville; step-daughters, Andrea (Joe) Calim of Dayton and Amy (Justin) Sherrock of Springfield; grandchildren, Jack, Lucy, Annie, Haily, and Mikey; and his beloved dog, Molly. He was preceded in death by sister, Janice Lee and brother, William Lee. Don's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Vicki Downing presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 23, 2020