Donald Leighton
1963 - 2020
LEIGHTON, Donald Rae

Donald Rae Leighton, 57, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by his family, at West Chester Hospital. He was born in Middletown on

August 13, 1963. Donnie worked for AK Steel. He loved spending time with his family at the lake, cooking and fishing. He was a devoted husband and wonderful father, papaw and friend. Mr. Leighton is

survived by his wife, Jill (Huston) Leighton; children, Emilee (Nick) Ziepfel, Ericka (Zach) Leighton-Spradlin, James (Megan) Marshall & Harlee Hamilton; special father-in-law, John M. Huston; five grandchildren, Lilee, Liam, Leighton, Lane &

Hudson; and many brothers & sisters. He was preceded in death by Duke Blevins. Visitation will be held Thursday,

November 12, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Private funeral services will be held at the

convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Focus on Youth at focusonyouth.com/mission-vision/. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Published in Journal-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
