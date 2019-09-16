|
|
LOPER, Donald James Age 88 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family, he was born February 16, 1931. He was proceeded in death by his parents Walter Clarence and Viola Maire, sister Mary Louise and grandson Zachary Hoover. He is survived by his true love of 69 years, Martha Jane (Wendel) Loper, brother Charles (Alice) Loper, children Donald Loper of Massachusetts, Robert (Bruna) Loper of Chicago, Illinois, and Steven (Penny) of Columbus, Ohio, daughter and son in laws Rita (Jeff) Bird of Xenia, Ohio, Debra "Debbie" (Bob) Hoover of Dayton. Teresa (David) Boling of Columbus, Ohio. Mary and Martha both of Dayton and Abraham and Angela Katampe of Kettering, Ohio. Thirteen grandchildren Erika Loper, Jeffery (Terra) Bird, Michael Bird, Eric (Becky) Bird, Katelyn Hoover, Joey (Jamie) Boling, Matt (Jen) Boling, Paige (David) Schwartz, Portia, Corin and Erin Loper, Stephanie, Jonathan, and Abigail Katampe. 10 great grandchildren and numerous niece and nephews. Special friends Gayle Horton and Debbie Nerderman. Don worked at CN Stempers for 15 years and NC (National Cash Register) for 38 years before retiring in 1993. After his retirement he enjoyed sitting on his front porch, waving hello to all the neighbors. He was a member of St Anthony Church where he volunteered serving mass and counting money. He also enjoyed giving back to The Glen at St Joseph, which was dear to his heart by serving mass. His latest joy was being a Grandpa to all the little ones at St. Anthony YMCA where he severed breakfast each day and greeted staff, parents and children. A real grandpa to so many. Friends may call from 4 to 8 pm Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at WESTBOCK FUNERAL HOME, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering Ohio. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St Anthony Church Wednesday September 18, 2019 at 10 am, 830 Bowen St. Dayton Ohio. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The Loper Family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at for their excellent care. Donations in his memory can be made to or The Glen at St Joseph's, 611 St Joseph Ave Dayton, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019