LOWE, Donald 65 of Troy passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Donald leaves to cherish his memory, his partner Christy R. Green, daughter, Amy Lowe-Smith, Son, Phillip (Elizabeth) Lowe, 2 Step-Daughters, Lori Parker, Kathy (Troy) Ferguson, 12 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends, at NEWCOMER CREMATIONS, FUNERALS & RECEPTIONS, Dayton North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road on Thursday, December 19, 2019 starting at 12:30 pm, followed by a Celebration of Donald's life at 1:30 pm with Pastor Harry Stewart presiding. In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Donald may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley or The . Messages of sympathy and support may be shared with his family at: www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019