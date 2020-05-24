Home

DONALD LUDWIG

DONALD LUDWIG Obituary
LUDWIG, Donald A. 100, of Dayton, was carried to glory on May 2nd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Betty, siblings Ruth, Harriet, Paul, son Douglas, daughter Darlene. He is survived by sons, Donald (Diana), David (Vanda), Dennis, DeWayne, Daniel, and daughter in law, Lydia. He had 10 grand children, 17 great grand children and 5 great grandchildren. He served in WWII and retired from General Motors as a Tool Designer. Don was a gifted musician, artist, and designer. He patented and began the development of what is now known as the Downy Ball. We know you are once again with Mom. We will see you again on distant shores.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
