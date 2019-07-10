Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald LUTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald LUTZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald LUTZ Obituary
LUTZ, Donald Richard 78, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 15, 1941 in Champaign County, Ohio, the son of Lowell and Norma (Argabright) Lutz. Mr. Lutz was a fan of NASCAR and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from Coca Cola and had been the owner of the Harding Road Market and Northern R V. Don loved Indian Lake and for 20 years he and his wife Carol lived there. While at the lake, he enjoyed fishing, boating and just relaxing. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years; Carol (Rice) Lutz, one daughter; Dawn Lutz, South Charleston, two grandchildren; Lexi Lutz and Zach McKee, very dear family friend for many years; Shawn Clark, and special life long friends; Doug Rowland, Larry Eaton, Martin Adams and John Whip. He was preceded in death by twin granddaughters; Morgan and Mackenzie McKee, his parents and his step father; Dr. Harold Shanklin. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton, Ohio 45439. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now