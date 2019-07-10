LUTZ, Donald Richard 78, of Springfield, passed away July 7, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 15, 1941 in Champaign County, Ohio, the son of Lowell and Norma (Argabright) Lutz. Mr. Lutz was a fan of NASCAR and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was retired from Coca Cola and had been the owner of the Harding Road Market and Northern R V. Don loved Indian Lake and for 20 years he and his wife Carol lived there. While at the lake, he enjoyed fishing, boating and just relaxing. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years; Carol (Rice) Lutz, one daughter; Dawn Lutz, South Charleston, two grandchildren; Lexi Lutz and Zach McKee, very dear family friend for many years; Shawn Clark, and special life long friends; Doug Rowland, Larry Eaton, Martin Adams and John Whip. He was preceded in death by twin granddaughters; Morgan and Mackenzie McKee, his parents and his step father; Dr. Harold Shanklin. Funeral services will be held at 8:00PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 3055 Kettering Blvd., Suite 400, Dayton, Ohio 45439. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 10, 2019