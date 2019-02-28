Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
For more information about
Donald MANOS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MANOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald MANOS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald MANOS Obituary
MANOS, Donald Jack Passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Rebecca Chamberlain and Peter James Manos (Tsolomitis); brothers James and Robert; former wife Patricia; and girlfriend Norma Nelson. He is survived by his sons James William (Beth), Michael Eugene Manos Fitzmaurice (Ursula), Timothy Alan (Kerri), and Stephen Vincent; siblings Betty Porter and George; grandsons Casey and Wyatt, and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was a long time employee of Dayton Optical and enjoyed listening to opera music. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your own choosing.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now