MANOS, Donald Jack Passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his parents Florence Rebecca Chamberlain and Peter James Manos (Tsolomitis); brothers James and Robert; former wife Patricia; and girlfriend Norma Nelson. He is survived by his sons James William (Beth), Michael Eugene Manos Fitzmaurice (Ursula), Timothy Alan (Kerri), and Stephen Vincent; siblings Betty Porter and George; grandsons Casey and Wyatt, and numerous nieces and nephews. Donald was a long time employee of Dayton Optical and enjoyed listening to opera music. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. in Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your own choosing.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019