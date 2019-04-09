|
McCARTER, Donald Lee Passed away on April 5th, 2019. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching sports. He is survived by children: Donald Lee, Sheila, Doug, Debbie, Vicky, Cathy, Donald Lane and David as well as step-children; Greg, Sandy, JoAnne, Suzi and Jeannie. Donald has many grandchildren as well. Services are pending. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 9, 2019