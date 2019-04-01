McELWEE, Rev. Donald Eugene Age 84, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1934, in South Fork, Pennsylvania. He was the only child of Harry McElwee, Jr. and Hazel Jaunita (Peele) McElwee. At the age of nine, he moved to Cleveland, Ohio, and later graduated from East Tech High School where he played football and was part of the swimming team. After High School, Don briefly attended Nyack Missionary Training Institute from 1954-55 before he met his wife Delores L. (Evans) McElwee at Beulah Beach Christian Camp. They were married on September 24, 1955. Don then served in the United States Army from 1955-57 before answering God's calling into full time ministry. He graduated from St. Paul Bible College in 1965 and accepted his first pastorate in Hawley, Minnesota and later pastored churches in Lansing, Michigan, Osage, Iowa, and Louisville, Kentucky. In 1982 he moved his family to Hamilton, Ohio where he served as Senior Pastor of Bethel Community Church until his retirement in 2002 after 37 years of ministry in the Christian Missionary Alliance. Don was a devoted family man. He leaves behind his loving, dedicated wife and soulmate Delores and their six children, Don (Cindie), Donna, David (Barbie), Deanna (Scott), Darla and Dan (Holly). He was blessed to have 16 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and loved spending time with them whenever he could. Don enjoyed using technology and loved spending time editing pictures on his computer and making personalized greeting cards for his kids and grandkids. Don was also an avid football fan and loved to cheer on the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Don's love of for his family was only rivaled by his love for God. His deepest desire was for others to know the overwhelming, amazing love of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved to be in church and enjoyed singing songs of praise and worship. His life's verse was Psalm 32:8, "I will instruct thee and teach thee in the way that thou shalt go. I will guide thee with mine eye." He would often tell his family and friends that God had fulfilled that promise to him many times throughout his life. Don leaves behind an amazing legacy, and while he will be missed by his loved ones, they rest in the assurance that they will see him again in Heaven. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 2015 N. W. Washington Blvd. with his son, Rev. Donald Ray McElwee officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to time of the services. Burial will be in Whitehaven Park Cemetery in Mayfield Village, Cleveland, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to The Great Commission Fund for The Christian Missionary Alliance, https://secure.cmaalliance.org/give/ Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary