Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
View Map
McPECK, Donald Hugh Age 89, of Bellbrook, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Bellbrook Health & Rehab following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley in 2002 and by a sister, Sue Regal. He was a longtime dairy farmer in both Logan and Miami Counties. He owned McPeck Dairy Supply, he was a longtime member of the Montgomery County Fair Board and he was also the Fire Chief in Phillipsburg for many years. He is survived by sons, Mike (Renee) McPeck, Brian (Laurie) McPeck; daughters, Karen Jo (Kenneth) Hosler, Sharon Kay (Steven) Pomeroy, Joyce Ann (James) Balser; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brother Daniel McPeck; sisters, Mary Welklin & Laura Ward, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Tue. Feb. 19 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. Visitation will be held 5-8 Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 31 W. Whipp Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019
