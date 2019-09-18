|
MELTON, Jr., Donald W. 49, of Medway, passed away September 15, 2019 at Grandview Hospital. Donald was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and grandfather, loved by many. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon (Bowers) Rupert; father, Donald Melton, Sr.; and grandparents. Survivors include his sisters, Donna (Clyde) Marker and Nicki Craft; four sons, Donald (Mireya) Melton III, Zachary Melton, Dillon Melton (Samantha Stroup), Gage Melton; daughter, Charley Prater; six grandchildren; stepfather, Chris Rupert; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Harley Gantt; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Donald was a fun-loving and big-hearted man who always put others before himself. He was taken from us way too soon. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 pm Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
