|
|
MEYER, Donald Frederick Of Tipp City, formerly of Dayton where he grew up attending Saint Anthony Elementary School and graduated from Chaminade High School in 1955. Don enlisted in the United States Army and afterwards worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company for 34 years then retired from AT&T. He died in his home on Monday, November 11, 2019 after a lengthy illness at the age of 82. Don was preceded in death by his parents: Frederick and Annie Meyer and a sister: Roseanne Krug. He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Brenda (nee Burns); his children and their spouses: Le and Roy Henderson, Terri Kouse, Danny and Beverly Meyer and Tammy and Vance Thornton; his sister: Betty Eismann; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who all were blessed with their grandparents unending love and support. Don enjoyed many years as a pitcher in softball leagues in Dayton and Cincinnati playing well into his 60's. Camping, home remodeling and being a lifelong fan of Notre Dame football were among his passions. His legacy was providing a home in which his family and friends knew they were always welcome. FUNERAL will begin with a Mass Of Christian Burial on Friday, 11 AM in Saint Anthony Catholic Church, 820 Bowen Street, Dayton. BURIAL to follow at Calvary Cemetery. An expression of sympathy may be made in Don's honor in the form of donations to (800) 805-5856. Arrangements entrusted to HARRIS FUNERAL HOME, Dayton (937) 253-3129. "Rest peacefully our beloved husband, dad and pappy. Go Irish!"
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 14, 2019