MEYER, Donald G. Donald G. Meyer, 88, of Terre Haute, and formerly of Hamilton, Ohio, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 28, 1932. He was the son of Joseph and Freidericka (Mark) Meyer. He attended St. Joseph Grad School and was a 1950 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School in Hamilton, Ohio. Don married Ann Marie Conlon on February 2, 1979, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hamilton, Ohio. Ann preceded him in death on February 12, 2016. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Terre Haute. He retired from Pillsbury. Don is survived by two sisters-in-law, Nancy (Bergedick) Meyer and Sara (Teffe) Meyer, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Louise Fuerst and Margaret Breiner; and five brothers, Stanley, Robert, Leroy, Eugene, and Merle Meyer; as well as two nephews, Steven and Benjamin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 113 S. 5th Street, Terre Haute, Indiana 47807. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church prior to Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Please practice social distancing guidelines while in attendance. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donald's honor to St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Westminster Village for the care given to Don. Online condolences may be made to www.debaunfuneralhomes.com
.