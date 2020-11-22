1/1
Donald MEYER
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MEYER, Donald F. "Max"

Age 90 of Beavercreek, OH, passed away on Tuesday,

November 17, 2020. He was born November 25, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, to Walter and Mary T. Meyer.

Max proudly served his country for four years in the U.S. Navy. He was a retired Executive

Officer of Third National Bank. Max loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed by all.

Donald is survived by his wife of 66 years Joyce; two sons, Don (Anna) and Ray (Sunni) Meyer; two daughters, Pam (Jack)

Duty and Barb Bailey; a daughter in law Delia; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Lawrence "Bud" Meyer and Walt "Wally" Meyer; sisters and brothers in law, Pauline (Jerry) Bashaw, Mary (Sigmund) Anderson and Ann (Richard) Lefeld.

Due to COVID 19, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved