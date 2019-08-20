Home

Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
(937) 253-6161
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home Inc
1712 Wayne Ave
Dayton, OH 45410
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Albert the Great Church
Kettering, OH
View Map
Donald MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY, Donald H. Age 51, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1968 in Dallas, Texas, but spent most of his life in the Dayton area. The only son of Don and Sue Montgomery. He married the love of his life, Lyn Marie (Mominee) on August 18, 1990. He leaves behind to cherish his memory Lyn and their children, Zachary, Alexander, and Jessica Lyn (Kyle) Hollinger as well as his parents, mother-in-law Linda Mominee and an extensive loving family. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Army. After his military service, Donald continued working with his parents in the electrical business and together built Montgomery & Son Electric Service in Dayton. He and his wife successfully acquired the business where he established himself as a well-respected businessman. He was also a 3rd degree Knight of Columbus with Council #4022. Donald's quick wit, passion, and integrity served him well in all areas of his life. Donald delighted in his family and friends. He will be remembered by those he leaves behind as a kind and caring man who valued the love of his family above all treasures. The family will receive friends at the Westbrock Funeral Home 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton, OH on Thursday, August 22nd from 2 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at noon on Friday, August 23rd at St. Albert the Great Church, Kettering, OH. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of the Knights of Columbus, Council #4022 in care of St. Albert the Great Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019
