MOODY, Donald Francis 85 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 21, 2020 at 2:51 p.m. surrounded by his children. Don was born October 10, 1934 to William R. and Clara (Lett) Moody at 314 East Northern Avenue. He was preceded in death by his true love, Mary Lou (Newell) on September 12, 1997; granddaughter, Amanda Lynn on March 23, 2002; his parents; brother, Alan (Sue); sisters, Marilyn (David) and Teresa (Vincent); father and mother-in-law, James P. and Juanita Newell; sister and brothers-in-law, Robert and Barbara Newell, James M. Newell and Roger Valentine. Don was a proud member of Catholic Central class of 1952 and of the Saint Joseph/Saint Raphael Parish community. He is survived by his children, Stephen Moody, Mary Anne Moody, Christina Healy and Kevin (Casey) Moody; grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud of, Elizabeth (Corey), Nicholas (Nicole), Caitlin (Matthew), Cassidy, Riley, Brianna, Molly, Ryan, Sarah, Megan, Kristen, Adam and Robert; great grandchildren, Isaac, Vera, Owen James, Aubree, Cameron, Carter, Noah, Owen Michael, Scarlett, Yara, Ava, Carlee, Caiden, Liam, Devin and Jackson; sisters-in-law, Rita Valentine and Sonja Newell; cousin, Jack Lett and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 624, a longtime member of Changing Gears bicycle club, and loved to walk, hike and fish. Don began his career as a skilled carpenter during his senior year in High School working for Bill Yoder and continued working with his brother Alan in the AR Moody Construction Co. Don went to work at Navistar on December 28,1970, retiring in the summer of 1997 after serving as a carpenter in Skilled Trades. We are extremely grateful for the care, support and compassion given to our Dad from Oakwood Village (Assisted Living and TCU), , Springfield Regional Medical Cardiac Team, ER doctors and nurses, ICU Stepdown Nurses, Dr. Akber Mohammed, Dr. Moin Ranginwala and Riverside Hospital. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, 31 North Sycamore St. Springfield, Ohio 45503-4404 or Saint Vincent de Paul, 228 Raffensperger Ave, Springfield, Ohio 45505. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2020