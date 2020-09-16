1/1
Donald MORRIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MORRIS, Donald E. 86, of Franklin, passed away on September 11, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on November 26, 1933, in Middletown, Ohio, to Everett & Bertha (Hoops) Morris. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 51. Donald served our country by serving in the US Army in Germany. He worked as a sales rep. for Sorg Paper and retired from the U. S. Post Office. He was a longtime member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, serving in the past as their church secretary, on the church council and he was a past choir member. Donald is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen; his sons, John (Tracy) and Todd Morris; his grandchildren, Karissa Morris, Hannah (Matt) Surfus, Shelby Dawn Morris, Sophia Gobbo and Dustin Morris; his great-grandchildren, Savanah Marie and Christian Cortez Richardson and Zayden Tyler and Raelynn Morris and his brother, Robert Morris. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Juanita Morris and sister-in-law, Monique Morris. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 10-11:00 am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Middletown with Celebration of Life Services to follow also at the church at 11:00 am with Reverend Michelle Terry officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 212 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved