Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Donald MOTES


1959 - 2019
Donald MOTES Obituary
MOTES, Donald W. 59, of New Lebanon, OH, passed away on Monday morning, April 15, 2019. Don was born on May 31, 1959, a son of Robert W. and Ruth (Ward) Motes. He is preceded in death on November 20, 2013 by beloved wife Reatha (Boggs) Motes, whom he married October 27, 1987; and mother Ruth Iva Jean Motes. Survived by children Amanda, Quinton, Donald and Jesse; grandchildren Hayley, Alayna, Natalie, Jase, Emilee and Weston; father Robert W. Motes; brothers and sisters Robert L. Motes, Debra Pogue, Ronnie Motes and Cathy Motes; along with a host other relatives and friends. Friends may call on the family from 1:00 3:00 PM Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens 3377 US Rt. 35 West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 PM. Burial Preble Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019
