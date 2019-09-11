|
MURRAY, Donald E. Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest Rile and Marguerite Murray, brother Forrest Hill Murray, sister Joyce A. Urquhart and son Duane Murray. He is survived by his wife Bette L. Murray; daughters Donna (Kenneth) Thrash, Bettina (Dwain) Keith and Annette Murray; daughter in law Lori Murray and special cousin Dr. Ivan Baldwin. Donald retired from WPAFB after 35 years of service. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm. Inurnment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019