Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton
4882 Germantown Pike
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 610-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MURRAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald MURRAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY, Donald E. Passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019 at Hospice of Dayton surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his parents Forrest Rile and Marguerite Murray, brother Forrest Hill Murray, sister Joyce A. Urquhart and son Duane Murray. He is survived by his wife Bette L. Murray; daughters Donna (Kenneth) Thrash, Bettina (Dwain) Keith and Annette Murray; daughter in law Lori Murray and special cousin Dr. Ivan Baldwin. Donald retired from WPAFB after 35 years of service. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 4882 Germantown Pike. The family will receive friends from 12pm until time of service 1pm. Inurnment will follow at the Dayton National Cemetery.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now