NEUBAUER, Donald Walter Age 73, passed away July 6, 2019, in Kettering, OH after a long battle with cancer. Donald was born in Dayton, OH to Walter and Norma Neubauer on September 19, 1945. He graduated from Paterson Cooperate High School in 1963. Don proudly served in the United States Marine Reserves for six years and then went on to work for several companies within the General Motors Corporation, where he retired in 2000 after 33 years as a dedicated employee. Don loved taking meticulous care of his home and yard and was a conscientious host when entertaining friends and family. He had a wonderfully quiet and patient love and pride for his family and especially loved playing in and passing along his family's euchre traditions. Don is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Norma; sister, Betty Wendeln; brother, Mark; brothers-in-law, David Staas, Kurt Dye, Michael Allerding and Michael Rau. Don is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carole; son, Daniel (Lyndsay Madden); daughter, Jennifer Walsh (Jason); grandchildren, Lillian Neubauer, Megan Weaver, Emiy Weaver, Cullin Walsh, McKenzie Walsh, Liam Walsh; brothers, Norman (Janet), Jerry (Doris), Jim (Carol); sisters, Judy Staas, Karen Dye, Joyce Allerding; brothers and sisters-in-law; John Wendeln, Mae Neubauer, Tom Rau (Pat), Steve Rau (JoAnne), Peggy Mays (Brian), Mary Hamburg (Mark); numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, 12:00 noon Thursday, July 11 at St. Albert the Great, private burial services at Calvary Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to for their support during Don's final months. Arrangements by the Westbrock Funeral Home. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 9, 2019