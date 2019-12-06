|
|
OLSON, Donald A. Age 89 of Fairfield passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at . He was born in St. Louis, Missouri the son of Andrew and Katherine (Klund) Olson and was a veteran of the United States Army. On May 23, 2009, in Elbridge, New York he married Mary Jane Kurowski. Mr. Olson was a member of the St. Mark United Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane; four children, David Olson, Karen (Rick) Giardina, Debra (Dan) Haberek, and Paul (Dawn) Olson; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary (nee Grant) Olson; a sister, Betty Olson. There will be no services locally, spring service and burial will be held in the Syracuse New York Area. Memorial donations may be made to . Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave is serving the family. Online register book is available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 6, 2019