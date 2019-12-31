|
OVERMAN, Donald J. "Bear" 72, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born to Linus & Alma (Luthman) Overman on Aug. 7, 1947 in Dayton, OH. Donald graduated from Chaminade High School in 1965 and was stationed in Korea during his service in the U.S. Army. He was a longtime friend of Bill W. and loyal blood donor. He was kind to everyone he met. Preceded in death by his father, Linus W. Overman, in 2011. Survived by his beloved mother, Alma Overman; sisters, Patricia Smith-Overman (Richard), Susan Hollingsworth (Bob), Kathleen Overman & Jane Gotthardt (Pete); brothers, Robert (Carol), William, James (Deb), Samuel (Jill), John (Lisa) & Jerry Overman (Daryl); special friends, John Travis & John Carroll; numerous other relatives & many friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, 4134 Cedar Ridge Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Interment with military honors Friday 2:30 p.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. If desired, memorials may be made to the . Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 31, 2019