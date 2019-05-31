Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Owens

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Owens Obituary
OWENS, Donald L. 81, of Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Kettering, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 in his home. He was born May 10, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert and Irene (Hopkins) Owens. He retired from the Kettering Police Department after serving as a Police Officer for twenty-five years. Don was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and served in the Marine Reserves. He was selected into the Stivers Hall of Fame for football. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Joanna Owens; daughters, Vicki Sue Owens, Sheila Ann Owens and Jonell Marie (Michael) Oakley; four grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, C. Michael Oakley and Paige Oakley; step-grandson, Sean Oakley; one great-grandchild, Jenson Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Randal L. Owens; sister, Rita Anders and brother, Robert Owens. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday June 3, 2019 in the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Castor officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . You may express condolences to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now