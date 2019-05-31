OWENS, Donald L. 81, of Winchester, Ohio, formerly of Kettering, Ohio passed away Tuesday May 28, 2019 in his home. He was born May 10, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert and Irene (Hopkins) Owens. He retired from the Kettering Police Department after serving as a Police Officer for twenty-five years. Don was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and served in the Marine Reserves. He was selected into the Stivers Hall of Fame for football. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Joanna Owens; daughters, Vicki Sue Owens, Sheila Ann Owens and Jonell Marie (Michael) Oakley; four grandchildren, Joshua Anderson, Jeremy Anderson, C. Michael Oakley and Paige Oakley; step-grandson, Sean Oakley; one great-grandchild, Jenson Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Randal L. Owens; sister, Rita Anders and brother, Robert Owens. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday June 3, 2019 in the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ken Castor officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood, Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . You may express condolences to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary