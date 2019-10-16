|
PHILLIPS, Donald Joseph Age 80 of Kettering, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Oak Creek Terrace. He was born December 21, 1938 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Marie Phillips. In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Rowland. Donald is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane N. Phillips; children, Terry R. (Linda) Phillips and Angela N. (David) Warren; siblings, James (Marianne) Phillips and Anita Rowland; grandchildren, Marissa Warren, Joe Phillips and Luke Thibault as well as other extended family and many friends. Family will receive guests from 10:00-11:00 am Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00 celebrated by Father Brian Phelps. Services will conclude with procession to Calvary Cemetery, Dayton for burial with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to at 1313 W Dorothy Ln., Kettering, Ohio 45409 or at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Don's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019