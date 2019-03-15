|
PITTS, Donald E. Age 73, of Franklin, Ohio, died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Fredericksburg, Kentucky on April 12, 1945 to Cortney and Edith (Sutton) Pitts. He was the owner and operator of Miami Valley Indoor Golf for 24 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Cortney Pitts, mother, Edith Pitts, wife, Nellie Pitts. Donald is survived by his two daughters, Julie Delph, Teresa Scott; son, Donald Pitts Jr; nephew, Tony Pitts; and granddaughter, Ashley Pitts. A Memorial Service will be 3pm on April 13, 2019 at the Miami Valley Sports Bar. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019